Henry Naylor
1 New Rd
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
01377 337503
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30
All Saints' Parish Church
North Dalton
Peter Nettleton Notice
NETTLETON
Peter William
Of North Grange, North Dalton.
Passed away on 26th July 2019,
aged 79 years.
Devoted father of John, Tim, Emma
and the late Simon. A beloved grandfather.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 15th August 2019 at
All Saints' Parish Church, North Dalton
at 10:30 am. Flowers welcome.
Donations can be made to
All Saints' Parish Church, North Dalton
and The Epilepsy Society on the day
of the service.

All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House, 1 New Road
Driffield YO25 5DL
Tel 01377 252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
