|
|
|
JOHNSON
Peter
19th October 2019, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Anne. Much loved father of Nicola, adored grandfather and great-grandfather.
Dearly loved and missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Werburgh's Roman Catholic Church, Chester on Thursday 7th November at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Chester Crematorium. Peter was an employee of the Yorkshire Post Newspaper for many years. For all enquiries please contact
J C Clarke & Son Funeral Directors,
3c Hoole Road, Hoole, Chester,
Tel. 01244 318411
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 2, 2019