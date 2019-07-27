Home

R Wallace & Son (Epworth)
68 High Street
Doncastor, South Yorkshire DN9 1EP
01724 488565
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15
St Nicholas Church
Haxey
Peter Burrell Notice
BURRELL
Peter James
(A. Burrell & Sons Ltd)
Passed away on 18th July 2019,
aged 66 years, of Haxey.
Dearly loved husband of Fiona,
loving and supportive father of Rachael and James, a dear brother, brother-in-law,
and uncle who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at St Nicholas Church, Haxey on Monday 5th August at 10:15am. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for the benefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be handed to the funeral directors at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP
(01427) 238065.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
