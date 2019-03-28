Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brook

Notice

Peter Brook Notice
BROOK Peter Mrs Ann Brook and family
convey their heartfelt thanks
to the many relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy, flowers,
cards and donations received
following their sad loss.

Sincere thanks to the staff of Avery Mews for their caring attention,
to Dr Myers and staff of
Brookroyd Surgery for
their assistance and to
Mr M Jones for his visit and
comfort at this time.

Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.