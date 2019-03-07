BROOK Peter Kedric Former Director of

B.O.M. Engineering Ltd

On 28th February 2019,

whilst in the safe care of

Avery Mews Care Home,

of Mirfield, aged 84 years,

Peter, loving and very much loved husband of Ann, beloved father of Mark, Stephanie and Janet, dear father in law of Lynne, David and Peter, dearly loved grandad of Danny, Jake, Claire and James, a very dear brother, brother in law and uncle, a respected

friend to many.

Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2pm.

Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,

for the benefit of the staff at Avery Mews Care Home for their kindness and respect shown towards Peter and his family. Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2019