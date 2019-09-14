|
|
|
ATKIN
Peter Derek (PD)
Suddenly but peacefully at home on
8th September 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Rosie, much loved dad of Linda, Greg, Gayle, Joanne and Tim, also a treasured grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and interment St. Mary's Church, Brandesburton, East Yorkshire
at 1.30pm on Thursday 26th September.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be left at the service in aid of
The British Heart Foundation.
Resting at C M Allott & Son Ltd,
Hornsea, Tel: 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 14, 2019