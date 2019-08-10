|
|
|
WILLETT
PAWL
Formerly of The Forestry Commission (Wildlife Ranger) and founder of
the Barn Owl Conservation Network,
Vale of Pickering.
Passed away peacefully at home in
Thornton le Dale after a long illness
fought with bravery and great courage on August 5th 2019 aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Carolyn and a much loved and devoted dad of Meg.
Funeral Service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Wednesday August 14th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given for the Haematology Department at York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
A Splash of colour to be worn.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019