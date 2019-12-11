|
|
|
Small
Pauline
Aged 88 years, formerly of Highside Farm,
Leyburn and Roof Farm, Gunnerside, died
peacefully in hospital on December 3rd.
Beloved daughter of the late Rev'd William
and Mary Small and a much loved sister
to Verner and the late Brenda.
A Private Committal will take place at
Darlington Crematorium followed by
a Service of Thanksgiving for Pauline's
life at Leyburn Methodist Chapel on
Thursday December 19th at 2.30pm.
Friends please meet at the chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations if
desired may be given at the service for
Parkinson's UK and Chapel Funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 11, 2019