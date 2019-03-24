Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:00
t St. John's Church
Ben Rhydding
Ilkley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON
Patricia Mary
(Pat)
On 16th March 2019, passed away peacefully at the Troutbeck Nursing Home, Ilkley,
aged 96.
Much loved wife of the late Robert,
loving mother and mother in law of David and Alison and Simon and Sally,
dear sister of Val and treasured granny of Robbie, Hannah, Kim, Tom and Jessica and
great granny of Holly and Jack.
The funeral will take place at
St. John's Church, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley on Tuesday 2nd April at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be made to
All Saints Parish Church, Ilkley.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Sons.
Tel. 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.