|
|
|
WILKINSON
Patricia Mary
(Pat)
On 16th March 2019, passed away peacefully at the Troutbeck Nursing Home, Ilkley,
aged 96.
Much loved wife of the late Robert,
loving mother and mother in law of David and Alison and Simon and Sally,
dear sister of Val and treasured granny of Robbie, Hannah, Kim, Tom and Jessica and
great granny of Holly and Jack.
The funeral will take place at
St. John's Church, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley on Tuesday 2nd April at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be made to
All Saints Parish Church, Ilkley.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Sons.
Tel. 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
