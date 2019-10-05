Home

SUTTILL
Patricia Rosemary
'Pat'
Died suddenly in hospital on
6th September 2019, aged 76.
Darling wife of the late Richard, loving
mother of Philippa, Katy and the late
Sarah Louise and much loved grandma
of Kai-James, Harrison and Henry.
Funeral service to take place at All Saints' Church, Ripley on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 1:00pm followed by interment
at St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates.
Family flowers only. If desired,
donations in memory for the British
Heart Foundation, All Saints' Church
Fabric Fund and St. Andrew's Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to
the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
