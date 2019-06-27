|
|
|
Marshall Patricia
(nee Parkinson)
"Pat" Formerly of Spikers Hill Farm,
West Ayton, passed away peacefully on Monday 24th June, 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter Marshall, loving mother of Timothy, Jonathan and Andrew, much loved grandma of Maya and Giselle.
Service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 1st July at 1.30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funerals Tel 01723 343908
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 27, 2019
Read More