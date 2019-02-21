|
|
|
IBBETSON
Patricia Ann
Passed away peacefully 17th February 2019 at Vida Grange, Care Home.
Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Emma and Neil, loving mother in law of Kathryn and loving Grandma of Fred and Edie. Funeral service to take place at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate,
Thursday 7th March 2019 3:40pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to go to Alzheimer's Society. Dress code informal.
Enquiries to W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 21, 2019
