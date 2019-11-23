|
|
|
HAMPSHIRE
Patricia Susan BEM
On November 14th 2019,
suddenly at home, Pat, aged 79 years,
of Emley Moor.
Dear wife of the late Joseph,
dearly loved sister of Barbara,
loving mother of Martin, Gordon, Louise, Richard, Sally and the late David,
mother in law of Tracy, Chrissie,
Paul, Nicola and Colin,
much loved granny of Rosie, Rebecca, Jack, Georgia, Arthur, Harrison, Amy, Felicity, Katie, David and Charlie and proud
great granny of Sammie-Joe.
Service and Interment at
St Michael's Church, Emley, on
Thursday December 5th at 11.30 am.
Will friends please accept this,
the only intimation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
Emley Moor Riding for the Disabled,
for which a plate will be provided
at the service or c/o
The Taylor Funeral Service,
The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane, HD4 5TY. Tel: 01484 656156.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019