HALL
Patricia
Of Pateley Bridge, died peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on the 9th July,
aged 86 years, Pat, dearly loved wife of Mike, much loved mother of
Stephen and Carolyn, greatly missed grandma of Phil, Debs, Tom & Sally.
Funeral Service at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, 3pm, Monday 22nd July.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Pat will be received at the service for Harrogate Hospital or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019