LAWSON
Olive Mary
Nee Acklam
Formerly of Fridaythorpe.
Passed away peacefully in Lavender Court Residential Home, Nafferton on
23rd of November aged 93 years.
To be re-united with Harry.
A much loved mother, grandma,
great-grandma and aunty.
Funeral service to take place at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Wednesday 18th of December at 2:30pm. Family flowers only.
All funeral enquiries to GM Sharp Funeral Directors, Driffield, tel: 01377 240503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019