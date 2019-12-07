Home

Olive Lawson

Olive Lawson Notice
LAWSON
Olive Mary
Nee Acklam
Formerly of Fridaythorpe.
Passed away peacefully in Lavender Court Residential Home, Nafferton on
23rd of November aged 93 years.
To be re-united with Harry.
A much loved mother, grandma,
great-grandma and aunty.
Funeral service to take place at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Wednesday 18th of December at 2:30pm. Family flowers only.
All funeral enquiries to GM Sharp Funeral Directors, Driffield, tel: 01377 240503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019
