McBride & Sons Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
182 Kings Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5JG
01423 528500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00
St. Barnabas Church
Weeton
View Map
Norman Shelton Notice
SHELTON
Norman
Died on 4th June 2019,
aged 95.
Rest peacefully.
Beloved husband of the late Mary,
a much respected father of Helen and Paul and a dear grandad.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service at
St. Barnabas Church, Weeton,
on Tuesday 18th June at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made after the service to the
Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.
All enquiries to
A McBride and Sons
Tel: 01423 528500
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 8, 2019
