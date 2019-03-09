|
HINSLEY
Norman
Passed away at home in Hirst Courtney
on 3rd March 2019, aged 82 years,
surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Greta, dad of Paul,
Mark and John, father-in-law of Paula, Kathryn and Michaela, loving grandad
of Ben, Sam, Alex, Frazer, Alice and Jack and great grandad of Amy and Kyle.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church
of England, Carlton on Monday 18th March at 1pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, for Diabetes UK and
St. Leonard's Hospice at Home Carers.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
