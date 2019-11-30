|
|
|
HAGGART
Norman
Passed away peacefully on November 24th, Norman, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Lis,
loving father of Steven and Kirsten
and a proud grandfather of
Rhys, Luke, Beau, Ingrid and Kai.
Funeral service and cremation
at Nab Wood, Shipley on
Tuesday November 10th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made to the
Royal British Legion and
Macmillan Cancer Support at the service or c/o Albert Pratt Funeral Directors,
Rear of 146 Main Street, Wilsden, Bradford,
BD15 0AS.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019