Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Haggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Haggart

Notice Condolences

Norman Haggart Notice
HAGGART
Norman
Passed away peacefully on November 24th, Norman, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Lis,
loving father of Steven and Kirsten
and a proud grandfather of
Rhys, Luke, Beau, Ingrid and Kai.
Funeral service and cremation
at Nab Wood, Shipley on
Tuesday November 10th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made to the
Royal British Legion and
Macmillan Cancer Support at the service or c/o Albert Pratt Funeral Directors,
Rear of 146 Main Street, Wilsden, Bradford,
BD15 0AS.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -