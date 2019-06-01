|
|
|
Hudson
Neil Jordan
On May 30th 2019 peacefully at his home
in Emley and formerly of Shelley Hall.
Neil Jordan Hudson aged 88 years,
the dearly loved husband of Jane,
the devoted father of Sally, Julie and Toby, dear father-in-law of Dominique and Andrew, also a much loved Grandpa of Thomas, Antoine, Susie, Emmy and Benji.
Will friends please meet for a service at
St. Michael's Parish Church, Emley at 11am on Monday 10th June,
followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for Marie Curie for which a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes & Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
