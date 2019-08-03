Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:00
Parish Of St. James
Bradford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for neil Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

neil Booth

Notice Condolences

neil Booth Notice
BOOTH
Neil Douglas
On Sunday July 21st 2019 at
Bradford Royal Infirmary Neil aged 77 years. Chartered Accountant, former partner at Booth And Co., KPMG and reader
at St. James' Church.
A beloved husband of Yvonne.
Funeral service of Thanksgiving
will be held at the
Parish Of St. James, Bolton, Bradford on Tuesday 13th August at 1.00pm;
followed by cremation at Nab Wood.
Friends please meet at the church. Refreshments will be available at
The Community Hall Of St. James
after the service.
All enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd. Tel. 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.