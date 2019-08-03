|
|
|
BOOTH
Neil Douglas
On Sunday July 21st 2019 at
Bradford Royal Infirmary Neil aged 77 years. Chartered Accountant, former partner at Booth And Co., KPMG and reader
at St. James' Church.
A beloved husband of Yvonne.
Funeral service of Thanksgiving
will be held at the
Parish Of St. James, Bolton, Bradford on Tuesday 13th August at 1.00pm;
followed by cremation at Nab Wood.
Friends please meet at the church. Refreshments will be available at
The Community Hall Of St. James
after the service.
All enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd. Tel. 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019