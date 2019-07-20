Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Tweed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Tweed

Notice

Nancy Tweed Notice
TWEED
Nancy
John M Tweed and his son Charles
would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards and messages of condolence and donations received to
Motor Neurone Disease.
A very special thank you to the staff at Helping Hands care team, Aegis care and all the palliative care nurses and district nurses who helped care for Nancy.
The Rev. Tom Lusty for his comforting words, and Richard Pickles and staff at Good's of Otley Funeral Directors.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.