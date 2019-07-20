|
TWEED
Nancy
John M Tweed and his son Charles
would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards and messages of condolence and donations received to
Motor Neurone Disease.
A very special thank you to the staff at Helping Hands care team, Aegis care and all the palliative care nurses and district nurses who helped care for Nancy.
The Rev. Tom Lusty for his comforting words, and Richard Pickles and staff at Good's of Otley Funeral Directors.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019