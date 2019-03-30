|
|
|
BOWES
Nancy Irene
Of Thornton-le-Dale,
Late of Rillington.
Passed away peacefully at The Hall, Thornton-le-Dale on 20th March, aged 92.
Loving daughter of the late
John Robert and Cynthia Annie,
sister to Tony and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Thornton-le-Dale
on Tuesday 2nd April at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Resting at S Bowes and Sons, Filey.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More