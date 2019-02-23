|
|
|
Skirrow
Myrtle Yvonne
On Tuesday 12th February
peacefully in York Hospital,
Myrtle aged 84 years of Chapel Haddlesey.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
much loved mum to Susan, Martyn,
Hazel and the late Christopher.
A loved and missed grandma to
Mark, Daniel, Lindsey, Kirsty, Sam,
Laura and Hayley, also loved great-grandma.
A family cremation service will take place at 11.40am on Thurday 28th February at
York Crematorium and to be followed by a service of Thanksgiving at
St. John The Baptist Church,
Chapel Haddlesey at 1.15pm, the same day.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for
St John the Baptist Church
and Cancer Research.
Enquiries to HH Chambers & Son
01757 213130
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 23, 2019
