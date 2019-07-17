|
|
|
RIDGWAY
Muriel
née Naylor
On 12th July, Muriel, in her 91st year,
passed away peacefully at
Lancaster Royal Infirmary.
Latterly of Hartland House, Milnthorpe
and previously of Ben Rhydding, Ilkley.
Much loved wife of the late Jim Breaks and Don Ridgway. Dearly loved mother
of Sue and the late Penny, loving and much loved Nana to Meryl and Will.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 3.30pm, and after at the Wheatsheaf at Brigsteer.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired, to the Severn Hospice c/o
A G Clarke,
The Ashes, Cartmel Fell,
Cumbria, LA11 6NU.
Tel 015395 31481.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 17, 2019