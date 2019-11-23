|
|
|
HOLLINRAKE
Muriel
On November 17th, peacefully in York Hospital, after a short illness, borne with
her typical humour and courage, aged 84.
Loved wife of the late Geoffrey,
beloved partner of Michael Naughton,
adored and dearly loved mum of Glynis,
Keith, Kevin and Emma, loved mother
in law of Robin and Nikky and amazing granny to thirteen grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday December 5th at
York Crematorium at 11am.
Please wear bright colours.
"Thank you for the Days."
Family flowers only please, donations
received in memory of Muriel
will be for Friends of St. Monica's
and York Against Cancer.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd
Funeral Directors Easingwold,
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019