|
|
|
McWilliam
Molly Sybill
(Formerly Granger)
(nee Stead)
Aged 92 years,
on 3rd November,
surrounded by her loving family.
Deeply loved wife
of the late Jeff and the late Tom.
Treasured mum of Alyson
and the late Phil, Judith and Graham.
A proud and special grandma of
Catherine, Richard and Ben.
Funeral service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Alverthorpe, on Wednesday 20th November at 1pm
followed by burial
at Middlestown Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
Macmillan nurses to
which a collection facility will be
provided at the service.
Any enquiries
G Steele & Son. 01924 273285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019