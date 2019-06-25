|
ROE
Michael Francis
16th June 2019 passed away at
Staveley Birkleas Care Home, Shipley.
Michael, aged 57.
Loving son of Maureen, brother to Gwen and Elizabeth and uncle to Pippa, Sophie, Emma, Laura and Hannah.
A celebration of Michael's life to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday 3rd July at 3.40pm.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired
to Staveley Birkleas Residents Fund,
a box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Tony Barker & Sons,
01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 25, 2019
