Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Roe

Notice Condolences

Michael Roe Notice
ROE
Michael Francis
16th June 2019 passed away at
Staveley Birkleas Care Home, Shipley.
Michael, aged 57.
Loving son of Maureen, brother to Gwen and Elizabeth and uncle to Pippa, Sophie, Emma, Laura and Hannah.
A celebration of Michael's life to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday 3rd July at 3.40pm.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired
to Staveley Birkleas Residents Fund,
a box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Tony Barker & Sons,
01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices