|
|
|
O'NEILL
Michael Peter
(Mick)
Of Douthwaite, sadly passed away
suddenly on November 16th
after a short illness, aged 69.
Loving husband of Christine,
a much loved father to Sarah,
Sophie & Tom, grandfather to Lily & Max, brother, brother in law & uncle.
Funeral to be held at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on
Monday 16th December at 2.30pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to W. Bumby, Kirkbymoorside 01751 432737
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019