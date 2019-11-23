Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:15
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
Michael Lister Notice
LISTER
Michael
Of Boston Spa, died peacefully on
13th November 2019, aged 80 years.
Greatly loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 28th November at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for Cancer Research UK,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires please to J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019
