Holling
Michael David
(Percy)
Passed away suddenly at Skelbrooke, Doncaster on Wednesday 30th January 2019 aged 45 years.
Beloved son of David and Kathleen. Dearly loved father of Shae and brother of Michelle and Beverley, a very dear Uncle, brother in law, stepson and stepbrother. He will be sorely missed by many.
Funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 1.40 pm.
There will be a box at the crematorium for anyone wanting to kindly donate in memory of Mike to the British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to Infinity Funeral Arrangements, South Elmsall 0800772 3735
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
