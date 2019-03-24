|
|
|
HALPIN
Michael "Mick"
On 17th March 2019, aged 60 years
at St Gemma's Hospice.
Loving Husband of Lynne,
Son of Margaret & Tommy,
Dad of Stewart, James & Andy,
Father-in-Law to Denise,
Grandfather to Lainey, Marlie & Jessie.
Service and Cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 6AH
on Monday 25th March at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please with donations
if desired in Mick's memory to
St Gemma's Hospice & Leeds Cancer Centre or via
www.michael-halpin
-1958-2019.muchloved.com
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son,
384 Harrogate Road,
Moortown,
Leeds LS176PY.
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
