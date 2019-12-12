|
|
|
HALEY
Michael Peter
On the 7th December, Peter passed away peacefully at home aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Susan and Christine, treasured papa of Molly and Alfie.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Nab Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 2pm.
Would friends please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers by request please, donations in memory of Peter
would be greatly appreciated for
Macmillan Cancer Support,
a box will be available at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 12, 2019