COWLING Michael Rodger
'Mick' 1942 - 2019
Of East Keswick.
Passed away peacefully
on 14th July, in Harrogate Hospital after a long illness.
Much loved brother of Gordon, Wendy, Joyce, Marlene and the late Geoffrey and Jennifer.
The funeral service will take place at Saint Mary Magdalene Church, East Keswick on Tuesday 30th July at 11:30am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2019