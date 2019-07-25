Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30
Saint Mary Magdalene Church
East Keswick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cowling


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael Cowling Notice
COWLING Michael Rodger
'Mick' 1942 - 2019
Of East Keswick.
Passed away peacefully
on 14th July, in Harrogate Hospital after a long illness.
Much loved brother of Gordon, Wendy, Joyce, Marlene and the late Geoffrey and Jennifer.
The funeral service will take place at Saint Mary Magdalene Church, East Keswick on Tuesday 30th July at 11:30am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.