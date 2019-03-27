Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00
St Wilfrid's Church
Harehills
Michael Brown Notice
BROWN
Michael David
of Chapel Allerton, aged 74 years.
Died 15th March after a long illness
fought with courage and determination.

Retired journalist and Religious Affairs Correspondent on The Yorkshire Post.

Beloved husband of the late Jennifer (nee Rothery), dad to Heather, Andrea and Frances, and grandpa to Elliot, Emily, Florence, William, Josie, Samuel, Charlie and Billy. Brother to Mary, brother-in-law to John and Pauline, father-in-law to
Graham, Dave and Andy.
Close friend to many.

Funeral Service on Thursday 4th April
at noon, St Wilfrid's Church, Harehills, followed by private family cremation.

Refreshments at St Wilfrid's and reception at Michael's home. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK.

Enquiries to
W Kaye & Son Funeral Directors, Beeston,
0113 2705553.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 27, 2019
