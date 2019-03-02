|
|
|
WHITTELL
Megan
On 19th February 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Megan aged 94 years, formerly of Harrogate.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mum to John and
daughter-in-law Christine, a cherished grandma and great grandma.
The service will be held on
Tuesday 12th March at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made to Safe Anchor Trust and Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice,
for which a plate will be provided.
Would friends please accept this
the only intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to Highfield Funeral Service, tel 01484 428243.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More