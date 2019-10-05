|
|
|
SENIOR
Maureen Evelyn
Peacefully on September 26th, with her
daughters at her side and of Tickhill,
formerly Hesley Hall Farm and
Braithwell, aged 85 years.
The much loved wife of the late
Allan Mansell Senior, the dear mum
of Lynda, Deborah, Fiona and the
late Angela, also a much loved
grandma, great grandma and friend.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 10th October at
St. Mary's Church, Tickhill at 1.15pm, followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired in lieu to the Rotherham
Hospice and The Royal Care Home
Residents Fund for the cinema room
project c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019