|
|
|
PITCHFORD
MAUREEN
Passed away peacefully at home
on 9th December, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late J.I.M. (Frank) Pitchford, a loving mother of Anne, Martin, Helen and Alan and a very
much loved grandma and great grandma.
Maureen will be very sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place in St. John's Church, Moor Allerton on Monday 23rd December at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu may be given for
Martin House Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 19, 2019