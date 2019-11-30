Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
HAYNES
Maureen
née Bichan
Peacefully, on 22nd November, after a
short illness, in hospital and of Scrooby,
formerly of Lancashire, aged 79 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late
Derek Haynes, dear sister of John, Dennis, Joyce, Margaret and David also,
a much-loved auntie.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium, Near Retford, DN22 8QJ at 11.00 am.

Family flowers only please, donations
if desired may be sent to Vasculitis UK c/o

W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019
