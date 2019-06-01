YEWDALL

Reverend Mary

"Doreen"



Reverend Mary "Doreen" Yewdall

passed away peacefully at

St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough

on Monday 20th May 2019.



Much loved and devoted wife of 70 years

to her late husband Arnold,

beloved Mother to

Graham and Lynne (deceased),

devoted Grandparent, Great Grandparent and Great-Great Grandparent.

Also, a very special Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt.

As well as her many Parishioners.



Formerly of Norton

(Curate at St Peter's) also Crambe

(Priest at Whitwell, Foston and Crambe).

Then Thornton-le-Dale

(Priest at St George's Wilton).

Later retiring to

Dulverton Hall, Scarborough

where she spent the rest of her life.



There will be a Service of Thanksgiving

at Dulverton Hall

on Tuesday 4th June at 11am,

followed by light refreshments,

then the committal service at

St George's Church, Wilton at 1.15pm.

Reverend Yewdall will lay at

St George's from 4pm on the 3rd June until the committal on the 4th June.

The Church will be open until 9pm for family and mourners who wish to spend

some quiet time in prayer

and deliberation with her.



Family flowers only,

donations in lieu which can be given at

Dulverton Hall and St George's.

They will be divided between

Macmillan Cancer Support,

Dulverton Hall Amenity Fund and

St Catherine's Hospice.



There will be food after for those wishing

to attend at The Forest and Vale Pickering.

Please wear something colourful and vibrant as this is a celebration of her life.



Any further enquiries to

F.A. Stockill and Son

Funeral Directors

01723 859279 Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019