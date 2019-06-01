|
|
|
YEWDALL
Reverend Mary
"Doreen"
Reverend Mary "Doreen" Yewdall
passed away peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough
on Monday 20th May 2019.
Much loved and devoted wife of 70 years
to her late husband Arnold,
beloved Mother to
Graham and Lynne (deceased),
devoted Grandparent, Great Grandparent and Great-Great Grandparent.
Also, a very special Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt.
As well as her many Parishioners.
Formerly of Norton
(Curate at St Peter's) also Crambe
(Priest at Whitwell, Foston and Crambe).
Then Thornton-le-Dale
(Priest at St George's Wilton).
Later retiring to
Dulverton Hall, Scarborough
where she spent the rest of her life.
There will be a Service of Thanksgiving
at Dulverton Hall
on Tuesday 4th June at 11am,
followed by light refreshments,
then the committal service at
St George's Church, Wilton at 1.15pm.
Reverend Yewdall will lay at
St George's from 4pm on the 3rd June until the committal on the 4th June.
The Church will be open until 9pm for family and mourners who wish to spend
some quiet time in prayer
and deliberation with her.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu which can be given at
Dulverton Hall and St George's.
They will be divided between
Macmillan Cancer Support,
Dulverton Hall Amenity Fund and
St Catherine's Hospice.
There will be food after for those wishing
to attend at The Forest and Vale Pickering.
Please wear something colourful and vibrant as this is a celebration of her life.
Any further enquiries to
F.A. Stockill and Son
Funeral Directors
01723 859279
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
Read More