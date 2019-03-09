|
|
|
ROBERTSON
Dr. Mary Croft
(nee Simpson)
On March 2 2019 peacefully at Steeton Court Nursing Home, Steeton, Keighley,
after a short illness, Mary aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim, much
loved mother of Andrew, Rachel and Alexander and a loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church,
Mill Bridge, Skipton on Thursday March 21 at 10.30 am followed by cremation
at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations would be
appreciated to Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer's Society. A box will be
provided at the church for this purpose or may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More