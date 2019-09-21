|
|
|
NORMAN
Mary Isobel
On 15th September 2019, suddenly but
peacefully, aged 88 years of Burton Fleming.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank.
Dear mum of Susan, Frank, Sam,
Duncan and the late Tom and Noel.
Also a loving and much loved
granny and great granny.
Will be sadly missed.
Service at St Cuthbert's Church,
Burton Fleming on Thursday 26th
September at 11am followed by interment
in Burton Fleming Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in her memory for
St Cuthbert's Church and the British Heart
Foundation may be left at the service.
All enquiries to Ernest Brigham
(Funeral Directors Ltd), 51 St John
Street, Bridlington, YO16 7NN
(tel: 01262 675124)
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019