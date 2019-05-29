|
FRANCIS
Mary
(née Shepherd)
Aged 80, Mary.
The beloved wife of Philip,
darling Mother of Jane and Vicki and Granny of Jack, Susannah, Alex and Tom, died peacefully at home on
Friday, 17th May 2019.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Nabwood Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 11.30am and followed by refreshments at the Fairmount Club House in Nab Wood.
Donations may be made to Myeloma UK after the service in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 29, 2019
