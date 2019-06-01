|
FARGHER Mary Elizabeth In her 90th year on May 27th
peacefully in the care of Orchard House.
Beloved wife of the late John, dear mum to Martin, Jeremy and Nigel and mother in law to Lesley and Lynne, cherished grandma
to Oliver and Thomas.
Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Terrington on Wednesday June 12th at 2pm followed by interment in Terrington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired will go to Diabetes UK and Church Funds.
All enquiries to E & A R Agar Funeral Directors. Tel. 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
