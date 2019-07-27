|
|
|
BUSHELL
Mary
Honorary Freeman of the Metropolitan Borough,
of Calderdale.
Retired Deputy Headteacher.
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield, on 16th July 2019,
Mary, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved daughter of the
late Winifred and Edward Thomas Bushell and a much loved and respected godmother.
Mary was a wonderful friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Friday 2nd August at 12-45pm.
By request, family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be given for the benefit of
Cross Lane Primary School, Elland and
Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick.
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors. 01422-377840
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019