|
|
|
SHIPLEY
Martin
On Tuesday 12th March 2019,
passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital,
after a determined battle, aged 75 years.
The much loved husband of Jeanette,
dearly loved dad of Marianne,
Emma and Jenny, dear father-in-law
of Bob and a loved opa to
Stanley, Joe and Nell.
A private cremation service will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service for Martin
at Oakwood Church, Springwood Road, Leeds, LS8 2QA on Monday 25th March at 1.00pm, to which all are invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in memory of
Martin to Oakwood Church for which a collection plate will be available
at the service (cheques made
payable to Oakwood Church).
All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds
LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
