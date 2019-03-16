Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Shipley

Notice Condolences

Martin Shipley Notice
SHIPLEY
Martin
On Tuesday 12th March 2019,
passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital,
after a determined battle, aged 75 years.
The much loved husband of Jeanette,
dearly loved dad of Marianne,
Emma and Jenny, dear father-in-law
of Bob and a loved opa to
Stanley, Joe and Nell.
A private cremation service will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service for Martin
at Oakwood Church, Springwood Road, Leeds, LS8 2QA on Monday 25th March at 1.00pm, to which all are invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in memory of
Martin to Oakwood Church for which a collection plate will be available
at the service (cheques made
payable to Oakwood Church).
All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds
LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.