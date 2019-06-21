|
|
|
EDELGARD
Martha Guenzel
Passed away peacefully on 17th June 2019,
aged 89. Much loved mother to
Elisabeth, Margarethe and Rosemarie,
mother-in-law to Richard and John, and dearest grandmother of Rosemarie-Sabine. Lived in Clifton, York and formerly in Bielby, East Riding of Yorkshire.
Funeral at Clifton Parish Church
St Philip & St James, YO30 6BH on Wednesday 10th July, 12 noon followed by a short committal (burial) at York Cemetery.
No flowers. Donations if desired to
York Against Cancer.
Jeremiah 31:3 - I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn
you with unfailing kindness.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 21, 2019
Read More