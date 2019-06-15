Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
Kettlesing/Felliscliffe Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bellerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Bellerby


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marjorie Bellerby Notice
BELLERBY
Marjorie
18.11.28 - 12.06.2019.
Died peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family.
Wife of the late Wilfred, dearest mum to Robert, Michael and Craig.
Much loved mum-in-law, grandma and
great grandma, friend, gardener, reader, scrabble and crossword lover.
Her funeral to give thanks for her life
will be at Kettlesing/Felliscliffe Church,
Thursday 20th June at 12pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Church Funds and
Harrogate District Hospital.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.