BELLERBY
Marjorie
18.11.28 - 12.06.2019.
Died peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family.
Wife of the late Wilfred, dearest mum to Robert, Michael and Craig.
Much loved mum-in-law, grandma and
great grandma, friend, gardener, reader, scrabble and crossword lover.
Her funeral to give thanks for her life
will be at Kettlesing/Felliscliffe Church,
Thursday 20th June at 12pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Church Funds and
Harrogate District Hospital.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
