WILES
Margaret
Of Bubwith, near Selby, died peacefully
on Saturday September 7th 2019 with
her family in Nether Alderley, Cheshire,
aged 89 years.
Margaret, dear wife of the late
Cyril Rawson Wiles, much loved
mother of Rachel and husband Tim,
adored Nanny of Evelyn and Henry.
Margaret touched the lives of everyone
who knew her, may she rest in peace.
Funeral Service to take place at
All Saints Church, Bubwith, on
Thursday 19th September at
12.00 noon.
Donations if desired for All Saints
Church, Bubwith, family flowers only.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 13, 2019