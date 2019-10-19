Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:30
Westerleigh Crematorium, Woodland Chapel
Bristol
Margaret Taylor Notice
Taylor
Margaret
(formerly Bottomley)
Passed peacefully away on
Saturday 12th October, aged 88 years.

Jointly owned the hairdressing salon
"David and Margaret Taylor's
on Commercial St. Brighouse in the
1960's and 70's.

She will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all her family & friends.

Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 31st October 2:30pm
Westerleigh Crematorium,
Woodland Chapel, Bristol.

Family flowers only but donations may be made to Alzheimer Society C/O
F Woodruff Funeral Service,
192 Badminton Road,
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019
