Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
St Mary's Church
South Milford
Margaret Stoker

Margaret Stoker Notice
STOKER
Margaret Eugenie

Passed away peacefully in
Hilltop Manor Care Home on
22nd August 2019, aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Harold,
dear mum of Richard and a loving
grandma of Rebecca.

Funeral service will take place in
St Mary's Church, South Milford on
Friday 6th September at 2:30 pm followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to St Mary's Church Funds for which a plate will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019
