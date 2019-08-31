|
|
|
STOKER
Margaret Eugenie
Passed away peacefully in
Hilltop Manor Care Home on
22nd August 2019, aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Harold,
dear mum of Richard and a loving
grandma of Rebecca.
Funeral service will take place in
St Mary's Church, South Milford on
Friday 6th September at 2:30 pm followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to St Mary's Church Funds for which a plate will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019